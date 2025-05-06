Roanoke Police’s downtown patrol unit aims to improve safety

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are continuing their investigation into a shooting downtown that left three people injured.

While the incident was concerning to people downtown, Roanoke Police said crime is trending down.

“I would consider it an exception, I would, because the presence of the officers both being supported from patrol as well as the officers that are assigned to me, that presence is deterrence and that’s something that we’ve seen consistently is that since the establishment of the downtown unit to present has been a continued downtrend of major crime,” said Sgt. William Laub, the new supervisor of the RPD’s Downtown Unit.

RPD reports that through Sunday, violent crimes, including aggravated assaults, were down nearly 43 percent in the downtown sector compared to the same point last year. Property crimes also saw a decrease of almost 10 percent, driven by a drop in larcenies.

A visible police presence has been a key priority for Sgt. Laub during his first month on the job. He has been collaborating with business owners and other stakeholders in the downtown area.

One longtime vendor at Market Square told 10 News he’s noticed a change since the unit was established in October.

“It doesn’t hurt, you know, if a police cruiser goes by. But seeing police officers on bicycles and walking the beat is certainly helpful. They know us, we know them, and we can chat with them,” said Eric Dresser, who has been in the area for more than two decades.

Laub also mentioned that police are focusing on the unhoused population, ensuring they are connected to resources that can improve their lives.

He urged the community to assist in safety efforts by being aware of their surroundings and ensuring vehicles are locked with valuables kept out of sight.

“The biggest thing in terms of safety is cooperation. You know, being able to let us know, I saw this, I saw that this happened, and we don’t want it to be where we’re not approachable. We want to be approachable,” Sgt. Laub said.

RPD eventually hopes to expand the unit in order to have adequate coverage downtown.