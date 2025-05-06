Virginia Tech set to hold pre-show celebration before Metallica concert

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Alumni Association is holding a pre-show celebration before Metallica rocks the stage in Lane Stadium.

The ‘Enter Night Concert Kickoff’ will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sochinski-McKee Marching Virginians Center, which will be close to the action.

The event is for those 21 and up and will feature a variety of food, drinks, a DJ and yard games.

Tickets to the Metallica concert are not required for the Enter Night Concert Kickoff.

If you’re interested in attending, you can register here. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 day of.