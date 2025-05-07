10 News Exclusive | One-on-one with sports legend Frank Beamer ahead of Metallica concert

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Ahead of the big show Wednesday night, 10 News Anchor John Appicello sat down with sports legend Frank Beamer about the origin of Virginia Tech’s cherished tradition of playing “Enter Sandman” by Metallica as the football team’s entrance.

“Just seeing our fans celebrating together, jumping together, singing together, having a good time, and hopefully getting ready to win a football game, it’s just a really special thing that we have here,” said Beamer.

In 2000, Virginia Tech had installed a new video scoreboard in Lane Stadium, and they were looking for something new as they debuted the new equipment

Tim East from the marketing department ultimately chose the song, and Coach Beamer says it has become a great piece of Hokie tradition.

When asked if he would be attending the highly anticipated Metallica concert, Beamer responded with: “Absolutely! I’m gonna be right there in the middle of it, and I very much look forward to it.”