Excitement reaching a fever pitch in Blacksburg for Metallica

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Lane Stadium stood empty at Virginia Tech Tuesday night. Wednesday, it’s expected to be packed with tens of thousands of Metallica fans, ready to welcome one of the biggest metal bands to Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech police are already treating the event like a Hokies football game, bringing in extra resources from the Blacksburg Police Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation to help mediate traffic and parking concerns.

Students at Virginia Tech were also ready to welcome the legendary band to their campus and make some new memories.

“I mean, I’ve been a rock fan for a really long time,” Virginia Tech student Alistair Brunette said. “My mom put me onto rock when I was like ten years old.”

Diehards like Will Sykes drove to Blacksburg along with a friend just to see their favorite band in action.

“Metallica’s got a loyal following, I’m a huge fan,” Sykes said. “I’ll follow them until the day I die.”

Metallica has a special tie to the Hokies. Arguably one of their greatest songs, Enter Sandman, serves as the fight song for the football team.

“I really don’t think you can beat it live by the band who made the song, so I think it’s going to be crazy tomorrow,” Virginia Tech student Mitch Vikhman said.

As far as everyone is concerned, nothing else matters until Metallica takes the stage.

“I think tomorrow it’s going to be 110% just because it’s going to be live and at Lane Stadium,” Virginia Tech student Katie Rose said. I think it’s going to be a whole different level."