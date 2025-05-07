FBI’s Operation Restore Justice leads to arrests in Virginia

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has concluded a significant nationwide initiative aimed at combating child exploitation. In Virginia, the Richmond Field Office was involved in the arrest of three suspects.

RICHMOND, Va. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has concluded a significant nationwide initiative aimed at combating child exploitation. This operation, known as Operation Restore Justice, took place from April 28 to May 1, resulting in the arrest of 205 individuals and the rescue of 115 children across the country.

In Virginia, the Richmond Field Office was involved in the arrest of three suspects, according to authorities. Allan Martin of Henrico was apprehended on April 29 for possession and receipt of child sexual abusive material. Saoeun Hing from Richmond was arrested on May 1 under similar charges. Christopher Johnson of Salem was taken into custody on May 2 for transporting material related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

“Child exploitation cases are among our top priorities, as they involve our most vulnerable victims.” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in charge of the FBI Richmond Field Office

Meador emphasized the commitment of the FBI Richmond team and its Child Exploitation Task Forces to track down offenders and hold them accountable.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving local law enforcement agencies, including the Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Division of Police. It coincided with Child Abuse Prevention Month, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address crimes against children. Throughout April, the FBI arrested more than 190 individuals on charges related to child exploitation.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children (VCAC) program plays a crucial role in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in child sexual exploitation. The program utilizes a vast network of personnel and law enforcement partners to combat these crimes effectively.

In partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the FBI encourages the public to report any suspected child exploitation. The NCMEC operates a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST and provides resources to help keep children safe.

For more information about the FBI’s efforts to combat child exploitation, visit the FBI’s website or contact the Richmond Field Office directly.