VMI Board of Visitors approves 2025-2026 tuition and fees, new officers

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors recently approved tuition and fees for the 2025-2026 academic year during their spring meeting held from May 1 to 3. Tuition will remain the same, while fees will see a 3% increase.

Despite facing rising costs, including state-approved expenditures for employee pay raises and adjustments to health insurance premiums, the board emphasized the importance of affordability for cadets and their families.

“We want to ensure that VMI stays affordable and continues to offer great value for an excellent education,” said Thomas E. “Teddy” Gottwald ’83, president of the Board of Visitors.

During the meeting, the board also elected new officers. James P. Inman ’86 will serve as board president for the upcoming year, with C. Ernest Edgar IV ’87, Kate Todd, and Gottwald taking on the roles of vice presidents. J. Conrad Garcia will serve as the non-alumni member of the board’s executive committee. These new officers will begin their terms on July 1.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next president of the board,” said Inman. “I look forward to working with the board and the new superintendent to continue VMI’s mission of educating future leaders.”

Additionally, the board voted to appoint Brig. Gen. Dallas B. Clark ’99 as acting superintendent to fill any gaps between the departure of Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins ’85 and the arrival of the next superintendent. The board also passed a resolution thanking Maj. Gen. Wins for his service and naming him superintendent emeritus. The search for a new superintendent is currently underway, and more information can be found here.