2025 Shred Event FAQ: Everything you need to know

The WSLS 10 Shred event is back again and we couldn’t be more excited!

10 News is working for you to help protect your identity and clear out some clutter.

To ensure you are not a victim of identity theft you’ll want to dispose of sensitive information in the safest way.

If you have personal documents cluttering your home, you can safely dispose of them Saturday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Berglund Center.

Listed is everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend. We’ve provided a list of commonly asked questions and answers below.

See you there!

Thank you to Member One, the Berglund Center, and Commonwealth Document Management for their contributions and for making this possible.

Where is the location?

Our location is at the Berglund Center.

Which entrance should I use for shredding?

The Rutherford Entrance is the ONLY Shred entrance. It is located across from McDonald’s and Member One.

How can I identify the entrance?

Look for the WSLS banners and tent.

Is there a limit on the number of bags I can bring?

Yes, there is a limit of 3 bags per person. Please respect this limit so we can efficiently help as many folks as possible. It’s preferred that bags are not cinched closed or are only lightly cinched.

What should I do if there is a line?

Please be patient. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

How long will the event last?

The event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and last until noon.