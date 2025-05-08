From Hokies to Heavy Metal: Virginia Tech Alumni Return for Full-Circle Metallica Moment

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the early ’90s, two Virginia Tech students connected over their love for Metallica — all thanks to a t-shirt. Now, decades later, they’re back where it all began, gearing up for the band’s concert on campus Wednesday.

George Probst and Jeff Holland first met as student athletes at Virginia Tech. Probst ran cross country, while Holland played football and helped the Hokies win the 1995 Sugar Bowl.

“We literally knew each other as the other guy who wears Metallica shirts,” Probst said.

Since then, the two have attended more than 100 Metallica shows each across the globe. They’ve slept in airports, bus stations, and even on sidewalks, chasing the music and memories. For Holland, one of the most unforgettable moments happened in Australia.

“Lars Ulrich, the drummer, invited me on stage to start one of their songs,” Holland said. “That’s a rite of passage for Metallica fans, not many people get to do that.”

While Metallica sparked their friendship, their bond has carried them through wedding celebrations and life’s toughest challenges.

“I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a routine colonoscopy. This guy drove a 10-hour round trip to help with my kids,” Holland said. “Being on the other side of chemo, now at Metallica, with my best friend, they’re playing on the field I played football on… I’m so grateful and happy. So, I’m pretty sure I’m going to shed some tears.”

“I’m about to right now,” Probst added. “Not to get sappy, I used to go to concerts by myself. I’m not really a people person. But I know this guy’s got my back.”

From Hokie athletes to heavy metal superfans, Probst and Holland savor this full-circle moment, calling it surreal.

“It’s the perfect mix of the two huge aspects of our lives. We’re Virginia Tech through and through and we’re Metallica through and through. And now we’ve got both of those at the same time,” Probst said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”