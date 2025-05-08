Richmond Diocese releases statement celebrating election of Pope Leo XIV

RICHMOND, Va. – The Catholic Diocese of Richmond released a statement on Thursday celebrating the historic election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope.

The Diocese said the following in its statement:

“Along with the faithful of the Diocese of Richmond, I rejoice in thanksgiving at the announcement of our new pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope to be elected. Like many, my initial reaction was one of joyful astonishment when I heard the cardinal protodeacon announce that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected as the 267th pope to lead our Church. In his first remarks as pope, our new Holy Father said, “Peace be with you! Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave His life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are, and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you.” The Church is currently celebrating the Jubilee Year of Hope, and in a world full of conflict and anxieties which cause many to despair, the election of a new pope whose first words bestow the peace of Christ on the world is an occasion for renewed hope in the Church established by Christ. Let us fervently pray for our new Holy Father, that the Holy Spirit inspires and guides him in shepherding the flock entrusted to him, and that his pontificate will be one that truly inspires in the world the peace and justice that can only be found in Christ Jesus.”

Bishop Barry C. Knestout