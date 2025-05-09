Harrison Museum of African American Culture moving back to Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Harrison Museum of African American Culture is making a significant move back to its original home in Northwest Roanoke, a return that symbolizes its commitment to the community it has served since 1985. After spending nearly a decade in Downtown Roanoke, the museum is set to relocate to Melrose Plaza this summer, with plans to open its doors in the fall.

“This move affirms the museum as a leader, providing excellent cultural offerings to more people throughout the city,” said Eric Beasley, board president. “We bring the strength of our organizational partnerships together with our decades of experience to enhance Northwest Roanoke’s connection to the region’s cultural ecosystem.”

Before the move, the museum will be open to visitors on May 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These dates offer a final chance for the community to visit the museum at Center in the Square and reflect on its four decades of impact.

The transition to Melrose Plaza will also bring a new approach to exhibitions and programming. The museum plans to introduce a rotational programming model, featuring new thematic exhibits every six months. This change aims to keep the content fresh and relevant for visitors.

“Our new space gives us the chance to share African American history and culture in more creative and connected ways,” said E.B. Smith, executive director. “We’re moving beyond traditional exhibits to create experiences that link historical objects with the real stories of people’s lives and show how those stories still matter today.”

The new facility will include a large, flexible gallery space with temporary and modular units, allowing the museum to adapt to various programming and event needs. This design aims to make the museum a hub for both exhibitions and community functions.

“Our goal is for visitors to leave the museum inspired, with a deeper understanding of how powerful and capable they are when reflecting on the enormous legacies they carry with them every day,” Smith said. “This new space will give us the flexibility and reach we need to accomplish this mission.”

In conjunction with the move, the Harrison Museum has launched its Next 40 Years Campaign, inviting the community to invest in its future. The campaign will support expanded exhibitions, educational programming for youth and families, flexible gallery infrastructure, and the staffing needed for sustainable growth.

“This is a generational commitment—to build a cultural institution that is bold, resilient, and rooted in the belief that what we build now will shape what’s possible for future generations,” Beasley added.