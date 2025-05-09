Man found dead in southeast Roanoke

Roanoke Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers were called at 4:09 a.m. after gunshots were heard near the Dollar General near 13th and Jamison Avenue Southeast.

Police tell us a man who’s approximately 35-45 years old was found dead on the sidewalk.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspect. Police say there’s no immediate threat to public.

This is a breaking news story. 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will update this story as it develops.