Friends and family pay their respects for 24-year-old Emily Grace Keene

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This Saturday afternoon, a funeral was held to remember and celebrate the life of 24-year-old Emily Grace Keene, who was shot and killed on Monday.

The funeral, which was held at the Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, saw dozens of friends and family members come to pay their respects to Keene.

“She was one of the most vivacious and beautiful people, her grandfather Reverend Bill Pagen said. ”The spark she had was double what normal people have, she was very athletic, she worked out. She was just a beautiful person.”

Pagen officiated the funeral alongside her uncle, Reverend Robert B McPherson II. Pagen said that the size of the crowd indicated just how many lives Keene had affected.

“Just by the mere crowd that is here, she was greatly loved and greatly appreciated,” Pagen said. “We all look forward to a day when we can see her again.”

Pagen and McPherson shared stories about Keene, such as the time she served as a flower girl for McPherson’s wedding and the singing voice that Pagen remembered listening to during family gatherings.

Other memories for Pagen included her love for the outdoors and spending time with her going hunting and fishing.

However, what she will be remembered for the most is the way she lived her life in every aspect of it.

“She’ll be remembered by her love for family, the love for her Lord and just the way she attacked life. What young girl at 24years old fishes and hunts and rides a motorcycle of her own and got around so well? She was just a wonderful round personality that she will be greatly missed.”,