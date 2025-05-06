Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 24-year-old woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they were investigating a Monday morning homicide that occurred in Henry.

According to officials, the office responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 500 block of Holley Ridge Road in Henry at 11:52 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased adult female and secured the scene while the Criminal Investigations Unit began processing the area.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Emily Grace Keene of Callaway. She was discovered in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, having suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Keene was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, where her death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this incident, or who had contact with Emily between Sunday morning and Monday morning, is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.