Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University’s 52nd Commencement

The Liberty University class of 2025 took their first steps towards life post-graduation.

Tens of thousands of graduates took the field at Williams Stadium while parents, family members and loved ones looked on with pride and admiration as Governor Youngkin addressed the students.

“While there will be a time to look to the future, today is a day to congratulate you for the proud accomplishments of the largest ever Liberty University Class of 2025,” Governor Youngkin said.

Youngkin even made a joke, stating that he would be coming to them for advice and perhaps a job after his term ended.

One graduating student, Jacob Bull, spent the past three years at Liberty and graduated with a degree in Government - Politics and Policy and a minor in Pre-Law.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

To him, hearing the governor talk about what they learned from Liberty University and welcoming them to life outside of college got him ready to take on all of life’s challenges.

“It was unreal,” Bull said. “When you see your own governor of Virginia come down and deliver an amazing speech at your commencement, it absolutely fired me up.”

Youngkin’s speech concluded by telling the students to remember the lessons they learned from college and apply them to the next chapters in their lives, while reminding them to remain true to who they are and to their faith.

“God calls us and Christ calls us to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Bull said. “Just using the motto of create champions for Christ, I want to be a servant leader wherever I can.”