Mother’s Day Events in the area this weekend

Are you looking for a unique idea do celebrate the special women in your life? Whether it involves food, flowers, activities - it is always the thought that counts that makes it special.
Here is a list of local Mother’s Day events and things you can do!
- Mother’s Day Pottery Workshop at Common Clay Collective Pottery Workshop, (1) Mother’s Day Pottery Workshop | Facebook
- Mother’s Day Grand Buffet Brunch at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Mother’s Day Grand Buffet Brunch | Roanoke, VA 24016
- Mommy & Me paint party at 1418 Hershberger Rd NW, Mommy & Me paint party Tickets, Sat, May 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite
- Mother’s Day “Paint-Your-Own Teapot” Succulent Centerpiece Party at Bubba’s 33 Roanoke, Mother’s Day “Paint-Your-Own Teapot” Succulent Centerpiece Party Tickets, Sun, May 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite
- Pretty In Pink: A Mother’s Day “Roses & Rosé” Affair at Boston’s Bourbon Street Bistro and Bar, Pretty In Pink: A Mother’s Day “Roses & Rosé” Affair Tickets, Sat, May 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite
- Mothers Day Brunch is May 11th at The Palisades Restaurant, Welcome to The Palisades Restaurant! - The Palisades Restaurant
- Mothers Day Bundle, Donut, Coffee, and Flowers at Dough Haus Dough Haus
- Mother’s Day Weekend Tea Party Vinton at Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton, (1) Mother’s Day Weekend Tea Party - Vinton | Facebook
- Mother’s Day Celebration at Friendship Salem Terrace, (1) Mother’s Day Celebration | Facebook
- Mother’s Day Marketplace at Bent Mountain Woman’s Club. (1) Mothers Day Marketplace | Facebook