Lynchburg Police Department to hold annual Regional Police Memorial Service Monday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is slated to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in the past year in the Commonwealth.

The police department will hold its annual Regional Police Memorial Service at Monument Terrace, located at 313 9th Street, on Monday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

“Each day, law enforcement officers face unpredictable risks to protect our communities—whether responding to emergencies, confronting danger, or standing between us and harm," the department stated. “The badge carries with it not only a duty to serve, but also a willingness to risk it all to protect a life.”

Lynchburg Police said the service will serve as a time of reflection and will be an opportunity to commemorate and pay homage to fallen officers who exemplified bravery and selflessness.

The public is encouraged to attend. If it rains, the event will be held at Court St United Methodist Church, located at 621 Court St.