Town of Pulaski informs residents of proposed increase to water and sewer rates

Photo of the Pulaski, Virginia sign in the Town of Pulaski.

PULASKI, Va. – The Town Manager of Pulaski informed locals on Monday of a proposed increase to water and sewer rates in the service area.

Todd Day, the town manager, said that the increase in both services is to pay for a much-needed upgrade to the water treatment plant and for repairing deteriorated sewer mains in the area. The wastewater treatment upgrade will include Pulaski County and the Town of Dublin.

“As Town Manager, one of my fiduciary duties is to be proactive to help ensure citizens and businesses are supplied with safe and reliable utility services, and accomplishing that requires investment in critical infrastructure improvements when needed." Todd Day, Town Manager of Pulaski

The upgrade for the treatment plant is expected to cost around $25 million, and the sewer repairs will be part of a phased $4 million “Capital Improvement Project." These will be paid for by a mix of grants, loans, and user rate increases over the next three consecutive years.

“While we understand that rate increases are never easy, these investments are vital to protecting public health, supporting economic development, and preserving the long-term sustainability of our water and sewer systems." Todd Day, Town Manager of Pulaski

