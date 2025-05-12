Skip to main content
WATCH: Buena Vista names new town square

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

BUENA VISTA, Va. – With the community’s support, the city of Buena Vista has a new name for its town square: Magnolia Square.

This name won the hearts of residents after a citywide vote. It draws inspiration from its location on Magnolia Avenue and the beauty of the magnolia tree.

As part of the square’s design, a mural capturing the region’s landscape and outdoor lifestyle will be completed by Wednesday. The city invites everyone to enjoy Magnolia Square, which is a space designed for fun, beauty, and community gatherings.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

