WATCH: Buena Vista names new town square

BUENA VISTA, Va. – With the community’s support, the city of Buena Vista has a new name for its town square: Magnolia Square.

This name won the hearts of residents after a citywide vote. It draws inspiration from its location on Magnolia Avenue and the beauty of the magnolia tree.

As part of the square’s design, a mural capturing the region’s landscape and outdoor lifestyle will be completed by Wednesday. The city invites everyone to enjoy Magnolia Square, which is a space designed for fun, beauty, and community gatherings.