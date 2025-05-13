Skip to main content
Rain icon
66º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Annual ‘Barks and Rec’ fundraiser returns to support Saint Francis Service Dogs

Participants pledge to do their favorite activities—with or without their pets—to help raise $65K for service dog training

Lindsey Kennett, Anchor / Reporter

Tags: saint francis service dogs, barks n rec, fundraiser

HOLLINS, Va. – A beloved community event is back with a fun twist, encouraging people to do what they love, all while helping others.

The fifth annual Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs kicked off Monday. The event invites participants to take on a personal challenge, like swimming, hiking, biking, reading or even juggling—with their pet companions welcome to join the fun.

Registration costs $25, and participants can boost their impact by asking friends and family to donate as they work toward completing their goal. All proceeds go directly to raising and training a service dog for someone with a disability.

“We do not charge for our dogs. And so it is really important that we’re able to raise the funds to create these amazing partnerships that really do change lives,” said Cabell Youell, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Organizers have set a $65,000 fundraising goal this year—and they’re just $15,000 away from reaching it. The challenge runs through Sunday, May 18.

For more information on how to sign up or donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Lindsey Kennett headshot

You can watch Lindsey during our weekly newscasts or as a reporter bringing you the latest coverage.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS