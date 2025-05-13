Don’t be a fawn napper, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center warns

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is sending a clear message this fawn season: if you see a baby deer, leave it alone.

Mother deer often leave their fawns unattended for extended periods. It’s common for people to encounter a fawn that may even approach them in search of food. Many well-meaning individuals might attempt to care for the fawn, unaware that its mother will typically return after dusk.

Sabrina Garvin from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center said the center has already received many calls from well-meaning people about finding fawns they think are in need of help. She emphasizes the importance of not touching or moving fawns, especially due to the prevalence of Chronic Wasting Disease in Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

“In Roanoke County, Franklin, Giles, Floyd, you cannot take a fawn in, you cannot take it anywhere, you cannot cross the county lines,” Garvin said. “It is important to leave the fawn alone so that the mother has the best chance of raising them. Do not take them in, do not feed them. If you feed them, they don’t call mom because they’re not hungry.”

According to Virginia DWR, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a progressive neurological (brain and nervous system) disease found in deer, elk, moose, and reindeer. CWD belongs to the same family of disease that includes mad cow. CWD causes a spongy degeneration in the brains of infected animals resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions, and ultimately death. It is always fatal.

If you encounter a fawn that has been physically injured, the Wildlife Center advises calling them or a local rehabilitator for assistance. Physical injury can sometimes require human assistance.

"If it’s injured, it’s cold, wet, it has been attacked by an animal, cat or dog, then we want the animal in," Garvin said.

The center currently has posted on it’s website, " WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT TAKING FAWNS due to LOCAL OUTBREAKS of Chronic Wasting Disease. 99% of the calls we get about fawns are cases where the fawn does not need help. For further help with fawns, contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources at 804-367-2679 or visit our Fawn FAQ page."