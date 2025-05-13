Member One partners with Downtown Roanoke for Mega Market Match program

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) has announced the eagerly awaited return of the Member One Mega Market Match program. This initiative allows customers purchasing EBT/SNAP tokens to receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $100 per person. For every dollar spent, users will receive an additional dollar in EBT/SNAP match to use with vendors at the Historic City Market.

Mega Market Match days are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 31, July 12, August 16, and September 20. Over the past several years, DRI has implemented the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the Historic Roanoke City Market. This federal nutrition program helps users stretch their food budgets while buying healthy food options. Participation in this program not only provides access to locally grown, healthy foods but also supports local farmers and producers.

In addition to the matching funds, which currently offer up to $20 for SNAP users to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables every day, DRI is introducing a new element to the Mega Market Match days. With support from Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, shoppers will have the chance to win “Downtown Market Bucks” by completing a financial health survey. These special dollars can be spent with any vendor at the Historic City Market, including farmers, artisans and bakers.

DRI will hold four drawings throughout the season, with each winner receiving $100 worth of “Market Bucks” to spend by December 31, 2025.

For more information about the Member One Mega Market Match program, visit DowntownRoanoke.org. For details about the Historic Roanoke City Market, visit RoanokeMarket.com.