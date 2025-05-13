Roanoke City School Board to meet following budget changes

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board will be meeting today after the Roanoke City Council made changes to how the city funds public schools.

A decision was made to keep funding the same as this fiscal year, which is below the normal 40% threshold. School officials say that this will create a gap of more than $6 million within the Roanoke City Public Schools budget.

This decision was made despite parents signing a petition that year asking that the city maintain the 40% threshold.

The meeting is set to take place today in the William B. Robertson Building at 6:30 PM.

