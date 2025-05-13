Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
65º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke City School Board to meet following budget changes

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Budget, Politics
Roanoke City School Board announces redistricting feasibility study

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board will be meeting today after the Roanoke City Council made changes to how the city funds public schools.

A decision was made to keep funding the same as this fiscal year, which is below the normal 40% threshold. School officials say that this will create a gap of more than $6 million within the Roanoke City Public Schools budget.

Recommended Videos

This decision was made despite parents signing a petition that year asking that the city maintain the 40% threshold.

The meeting is set to take place today in the William B. Robertson Building at 6:30 PM.

Roanoke City Council approves budget as debate over school funding continues.

The new budget keeps funding from the city the same for city schools; the asking meals tax will also increase, at least temporarily.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS