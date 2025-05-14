Blacksburg Police Department hires new Police Chief

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Town of Blacksburg announced Wednesday that John Clair will become the next Chief of Police for the Town of Blacksburg.

According to officials, Clair will lead the department and succeed Chief Todd Brewster when he retires on July 1.

Clair most recently served as Chief of Police in Marion, where he led a comprehensive department transformation. Marion saw a 35% reduction in overall crime, the launch of community engagement programs focusing on local and regional media, area youth, and vulnerable populations. He also implemented significant advancements in officer wellness and career development.

Clair has also served as Chief of Police in Quantico and as an officer with the Prince William County and Dumfries Police Departments. He is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Clair to Blacksburg,” said Town Manager Marc Verniel. “John brings a solid track record of law enforcement leadership and is well known for building trust, developing staff, and practicing community-focused policing. I am confident he will be a great addition to an already outstanding team and will continue to build upon the positive culture in our nationally accredited police department.”

“I’m humbled to have been selected to lead a high-performing organization like the BPD and serve in such a vibrant community,” said Clair. “Chief Brewster and his predecessors have built a truly first-class agency. I look forward to ensuring the staff of the BPD continues to have the tools and support they need to keep the department’s legacy strong, and Blacksburg a safe and healthy community.”

Clair will begin his duties with the Blacksburg Police Department on June 16, according to the town.