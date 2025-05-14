Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

K’ymir Pannell has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Authorities said K’ymir Pannell was last seen leaving a business in the 1500 block of Burrell Street in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The child is described as being about 4 feet tall and 75 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black T-shirt, green camo pants, and tan Crocs. Authorities said the critical factor is age in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.