Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

Tags: Roanoke, Missing Child
K’ymir Pannell (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

K’ymir Pannell has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Authorities said K’ymir Pannell was last seen leaving a business in the 1500 block of Burrell Street in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The child is described as being about 4 feet tall and 75 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black T-shirt, green camo pants, and tan Crocs. Authorities said the critical factor is age in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS