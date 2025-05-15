Celebrate ink, art, and fashion at the Tattoo Experience in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Ink, art and fashion will collide in downtown Roanoke this weekend in the form of the third annual Tattoo Experience! The event is set to host top tattoo artists, painters, designers and other creators.

Hosted by La De Da Boutique, the event will feature vendors, including food trucks and drinks from Parkway Brewing and Five Mile Mountain Distillery. Additionally, an after-party with a DJ and music is scheduled in what organizers call a “full experience.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The main event will be a runway where creators and artists will display their unique designs to attendees. Robin Gross of La De Da Boutique is hopeful about the opportunities this year’s event brings.

“With a bigger venue comes more interactive opportunities. We want this to be more of an immersive experience,” Gross said.

The event kicks off at the Virginia Museum of Transportation this weekend. Tickets are $25, and advance purchase is recommended as space is limited.

Those interested can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.