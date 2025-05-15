First-Generation Student Prepares to Walk at Virginia Tech Commencement and Reflects on His Journey

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This Friday, more than 6,000 Hokies will cross the stage during Virginia Tech’s spring commencement. Including Tyler Krupnik, a senior majoring in geography with minors in meteorology and climate and society, becoming the first in his family to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Raised in Richmond, Virginia, Krupnik always knew college was part of his path, even though his parents never attended. “They were very adamant about me going,” he said. “They wanted me to have experiences they didn’t.” His parents, both from a small town on the Ohio–West Virginia border, faced limited educational and financial opportunities growing up.

Navigating college admissions as a first-gen student during COVID-19 came with challenges, from figuring out financial aid to applying with limited guidance. “I had no expectations. I genuinely had no idea what I was getting into,” he said. “I had to be more responsible, more on top of things than some of my peers while my parents helped where they could.”

Despite those challenges, Krupnik says his time at Virginia Tech has been “incredibly transformative.” He initially enrolled as a double major in meteorology and geography but eventually found his passion in the human dimensions side of climate change, studying how humans impact the climate. Along the way, he studied abroad six times, conducted research, joined clubs, and served as a college ambassador.

Now, on the eve of his graduation, Krupnik feels proud and fulfilled. “It feels amazing when I look back at how far I’ve come,” he said. “To other first-gen students, don’t let unfamiliarity deter you from exploring college as a possibility. Just because your family might not have gone and you might not have all of the resources immediately available to you, if it’s something that you’re interested in, those opportunities will eventually reveal themselves.”

Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski says the success of first-gen students underscores the university’s mission to expand access and opportunity.

“It’s about providing access to all Virginians and fundamentally, that doesn’t change,” Owczarski said. “We want to attract first-generation students and make sure they have the skills, tools, and resources needed to earn a degree.”

Virginia Tech’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 10–18, with individual college ceremonies offering undergraduates and master’s students the opportunity to walk across the stage.

The school’s main university commencement is on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Lane Stadium.