Major expansion planned for Bedford County Animal Shelter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Animal Shelter is embarking on a significant expansion project.

They are adding a 3,000-square-foot facility that will include 40 new dog kennels, a spay and neuter clinic and an expanded welcome area.

However, the 30-year-old shelter has faced challenges, often at the taxpayers’ expense.

Robert Hiss, the shelter’s director, noted, “Our shelter is consistently full. In fact, it’s overfull. So we’ve had different partners that partnered with us in order to find foster homes, place us with poor animals, pay money in different locations, or to have those animals housed at off-site locations.”

Hiss emphasized that it is inefficient to have animals scattered across various locations.

The shelter is accepting donations to fund the $1.1 million project. The Board of Supervisors and the county will also provide some funding.

