2025 commencement ceremony held at Virginia Tech

Jack Doherty, WSLS 10

Tags: Blacksburg, Hokies, Virginia Tech, Graduation, Commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of Virginia Tech students attended the 2025 commencement ceremony in Lane Stadium on Friday!

10 News Photojournalist Jack Doherty shows us how the Hokies were enjoying the ceremony. You can watch here.

