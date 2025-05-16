Man arrested after beating dogs in Henry County, deputies said

AXTON, Va. – A man was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they received a report of animal cruelty at a home on Kimway Drive in Axton. After investigation, they found the resident had been beating his two dogs with a baseball bat, punching them, and striking one with a large rock.

Deputies said they went to the home to check on the well-being of the dogs. While they were assessing the area, the owner came outside. Law enforcement informed him that he was under arrest, and the suspect attempted to flee.

Authorities said this resulted in an altercation between the suspect and the deputies, and during this time, he bit one of the deputies twice, and struck another with his elbow multiple times. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Luis Antonio Bacerra-Eames. He was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville, where he was treated for minor injuries. Bacerra-Eames was charged with the following:

2 counts of Animal Cruelty (felony)

2 counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (felony)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

The two dogs were found to be mixed pit bull breeds, and they were taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation. They will be housed at the Henry County Animal Shelter.