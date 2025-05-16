Virginia Military Institute prepares for graduation celebrations

LEXINGTON, Va. – Excitement is in the air for the graduating class at the Virginia Military Institute. On Friday, VMI will celebrate its first-class cadets as they wrap up their chapter at the Institute and embark on a new journey.

At 10 a.m., the Change of Command Parade will kick off at the VMI Parade Ground, a cherished tradition where senior cadets pass leadership to the rising class. The Institute Awards Ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall, honoring outstanding cadets and faculty. Commencement will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Cameron Hall, and VMI advises attendees to expect heavy traffic.

For Saturday’s commencement ceremony, satellite parking will be available at Lackey Farm Parking Lot, located at 110 Hines Lane. From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., a shuttle service will transport attendees from satellite parking and all areas across Post. The shuttle will also be provided following the ceremony.

Cameron Hall will open at 9:30 a.m., and guests are asked to be seated by 10:45 a.m. Tickets are not required, so seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Graduation speakers include General Darren W. McDew, President of the Class of 2025 Turner Gallo, and valedictorian Jonah M. Jurack.

For further information about this year’s commencement ceremony, visit the VMI website.