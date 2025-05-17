34th Annual Local Colors Festival brings different cultures to Downtown Roanoke

The 34th annual Local Colors Festival took place in downtown Roanoke today to great success.

Performances were given on the main stage at Elmwood Park while different booths showed off the many performances, food, and cultural traditions that stem from more than 60 countries.

Recommended Videos

Douglas Jackson, the Arts and Culture Coordinator for the City of Roanoke, said that Roanoke is Virginia’s only designated Welcoming City and that having festivals like the Color Festival lets everyone feel like they belong while introducing parts of their culture to a new city.