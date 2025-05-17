Appalachian Power working to restore power to over 30,000 customers following severe weather

After the severe weather our region experienced on Friday, many areas were left without power, peaking at 38,000 Appalachian Power customers. The company is currently working to restore power to high-outage areas.

AEP stated that they have received additional personnel from nearby states to help restore power to the around 30,000 customers throughout Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Around 2,800 people are currently working to assess damages, repairs, and fix critical infrastructure.

Saturday’s weather outlook is pleasant, and AEP believes it is ideal to restore power to many today. They expect power to return to most areas on Saturday and Sunday evening.