Berglund Center announces 2025/2026 Broadway in Roanoke lineup

ROANOKE, Va. – Broadway is headed back to the Berglund Center in November, and Broadway in Roanoke has a great lineup of five shows scheduled!

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol : Nov. 25, 2025

Hadestown : Feb. 4, 2026

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation : Feb. 24, 2026

Clue - Live on Stage : April 27, 2025

Mrs. Doubtfire: June 10, 2026

Packages that include tickets to all five shows start at $245. You can find those, or find information on tickets to individual shows here.