Berglund Center announces 2025/2026 Broadway in Roanoke lineup

ROANOKE, Va. – Broadway is headed back to the Berglund Center in November, and Broadway in Roanoke has a great lineup of five shows scheduled!
- Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol: Nov. 25, 2025
- Hadestown: Feb. 4, 2026
- Riverdance 30 - The New Generation: Feb. 24, 2026
- Clue - Live on Stage: April 27, 2025
- Mrs. Doubtfire: June 10, 2026
Packages that include tickets to all five shows start at $245. You can find those, or find information on tickets to individual shows here.