Local News

Berglund Center announces 2025/2026 Broadway in Roanoke lineup

First Fridays move to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Broadway is headed back to the Berglund Center in November, and Broadway in Roanoke has a great lineup of five shows scheduled!

  • Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol: Nov. 25, 2025
  • Hadestown: Feb. 4, 2026
  • Riverdance 30 - The New Generation: Feb. 24, 2026
  • Clue - Live on Stage: April 27, 2025
  • Mrs. Doubtfire: June 10, 2026

Packages that include tickets to all five shows start at $245. You can find those, or find information on tickets to individual shows here.

