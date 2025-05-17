Community Tees Off for a Cause at Aaron’s Mission Golf Tournament Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke community will come together Saturday for the first annual Aaron’s Mission Golf Tournament, an event honoring the life and legacy of Aaron Dean, a young man remembered for his unwavering faith and dedication to missionary work.

The tournament, hosted by Aaron’s Mission Inc., will take place May 17 at Hanging Rock Golf Club, 1500 Red Lane Extension in Salem. Check-in begins in the morning, with a shotgun tee-off set for 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon.

The event will feature a four-person team scramble format. Entry is $300 per team, with up to 25 teams expected. Players will compete for prizes including $1,000 hole-in-one contests, gift cards, and pressure washing services.

Aaron Dean passed away in 2021 at the age of 24. A student at Liberty University, Dean aspired to become a Physician Assistant to lead international medical missions. His life and vision continue through Aaron’s Mission Inc., a nonprofit founded by his family to support missionaries facing financial barriers to serving abroad.

Aaron’s brother, Thomas Dean is the President and CEO of Aaron’s Mission, and joined us in the studio Saturday.

All proceeds from the tournament will support global missions — aligned with the organization’s goal to make lasting impacts in underserved areas.

For more information or to donate, visit aaronsmission.org.