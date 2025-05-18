Blacksburg ranked as one of the greenest small cities in the country in new study

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new study conducted by Complare the Market Australia found Blacksburg to be one of the greenest small cities in the country.

The study looked at over 300 cities and towns in the U.S. with populations under 100,000 to determine which small cities were the “greenest.” This was determined by seeing how walkable the city or town is, the air quality index, how many electric vehicle charging stations there are, and multiple other factors. Blacksburg ranked #20 on the list with the following scores:

Air Quality Index (AQI): 32

Walkability Score: 12.8 / 20

Green City Score: 60.55

13 ENERGY STAR® certified buildings

35 EV charging stations within a 5-mile radius

2 local farmers markets

Renewable Energy Rating: 9.41 / 10

AllTransit Transport Score: 6.30 / 10

If you’d like to see the full study, and its methodology, click here.