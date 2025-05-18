Over 50 dogs saved from hoarding situation in Broadway

BROADWAY, Va. – The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA announced that over 50 dogs were saved from a hoarding situation in Broadway on Thursday, May 8.

RHSPCA said that initial reports showed that at least 40 animals were located on the property in Broadway. 17 dogs were initially removed and their medical needs were tended to, and other dogs were rescued over the weekend, including 27 dogs on Friday, and eight more on Sunday, resulting in 52 dogs rescued.

“The number of dogs in our care went from 97 last Thursday to 150 over the weekend. It has been a very busy few days for our volunteers and staff. We are grateful for the community’s support and are ensuring every animal receives the care and attention they need. The dogs will receive a comprehensive medical and behavioral assessment and we will work with rescue partners and local adopters to find loving homes for them.” Huck Nawaz, Executive Director

The RHSPCA has found a location to temporarily house the dogs, and is working to place them in foster homes.