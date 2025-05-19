Former Cave Spring High School athletic director Randall Meck charged with federal distribution of child pornography

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Former Cave Spring High School Athletic Director Randall Meck has been charged with federal distribution of child pornography, court documents show.

10 News tracked down federal court documents detailing messages Meck sent regarding the sexual abuse of young boys.

According to court documents, law enforcement first learned of Meck back in September of 2024, while he was living in Singapore, as someone interested in traveling internationally for the purpose of having sex with children.

Meck was caught after messaging with an undercover officer with “the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force” in D.C. Court documents reveal that on Sept. 27, 2024, he sent the undercover officer “a compilation video that depicts numerous prepubescent boys being sexually abused by adult men.”

Meck signed a plea agreement on March 21, 2025, pleading guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

Meck worked as the athletic director at Cave Spring from 2002 until he was fired in June of 2006, less than a month before his contract was set to expire.

The district never publicly gave a reason for firing Meck.

10 News reached out on Monday to the school district for a statement, but has not heard back yet.

Meck faces between 15 to 19 years in prison.