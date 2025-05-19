Kings Dominion celebrates 50 years with ‘Golden Summerbration’

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is celebrating half a century of heart-racing thrills and wild rides.
The popular theme park has announced its 50th anniversary celebration, a Golden Summerbration. The event will feature a jam-packed line-up of new shows and entertainment. Guests will also be able to check out the Rapterra, the park’s new world record-breaking roller coaster that opened back in March.
There will be a wide array of events all summer long, including:
- Starts June 13: 50 Years of Fun Street Party
- Starts May 24: Light the Night
- Always-on: Singing Mushrooms
- June 13 to July 6: Prism - The Ultimate Laser Show presented by The Original Bomb Pop
- July 12 to Aug. 3: Gazillion Bubble Show
- Starts May 24: Kings Dominion Clown Band
There will be limited-edition food items, including giant elephant ears, special funnel cakes, blue ice cream and other delicious foods.
More information about the 50th anniversary, including details about shows and information on ticket and season pass purchases is available at kingsdominion.com.