Kings Dominion celebrates 50 years with ‘Golden Summerbration’

Kings Dominion is celebrating half a century of heart-racing thrills and wild rides.

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is celebrating half a century of heart-racing thrills and wild rides.

The popular theme park has announced its 50th anniversary celebration, a Golden Summerbration. The event will feature a jam-packed line-up of new shows and entertainment. Guests will also be able to check out the Rapterra, the park’s new world record-breaking roller coaster that opened back in March.

Recommended Videos

There will be a wide array of events all summer long, including:

Starts June 13: 50 Years of Fun Street Party

Starts May 24: Light the Night

Always-on: Singing Mushrooms

June 13 to July 6: Prism - The Ultimate Laser Show presented by The Original Bomb Pop

July 12 to Aug. 3: Gazillion Bubble Show

Starts May 24: Kings Dominion Clown Band

There will be limited-edition food items, including giant elephant ears, special funnel cakes, blue ice cream and other delicious foods.

More information about the 50th anniversary, including details about shows and information on ticket and season pass purchases is available at kingsdominion.com.