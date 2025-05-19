Splash Valley prepares for 2025 season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As we get ready for the unofficial kickoff to summer, Splash Valley in Roanoke is getting ready to open its doors for the 2025 season.

The water park will have its opening day on May 24, and the water park has been busy preparing for the big day. One thing they have been focusing on is making sure they have enough lifeguards to ensure everyone is safe.

“Those lifeguards are very crucial. They keep everyone safe here at the water park throughout the year.” Alex North, Marketing and Administration Coordinator for Roanoke County

The water park will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $8 to $13, depending on age and residency.