WATCH: More “Hands Off” protests take place in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds gathered in downtown Roanoke on Monday for another “Hands Off” protest in response to several of President Trump’s recent actions.

Protesters filled the streets, listening to speeches and voicing their concerns, particularly about the president’s latest tariff policies.

Most attendees said the tariffs are negatively affecting their businesses and the broader economy.

“The tariffs are only going to hurt us - it’s already hurting our economy, it’s already messed up our stock market. It’s going to get worse, because of course, the tariffs haven’t even really started yet.” Lisa Wade, protester

The tariffs have sparked significant controversy amongst Americans, and many have already been rescinded or paused by President Trump.