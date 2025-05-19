Wythe County crash on I-81N leaves one dead

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Wythe County on Friday, May 16.

The incident took place at 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound, specifically at the 73-mile marker in Wythe County.

According to authorities, a 1998 Mazda B-Series truck was traveling northbound when it veered off the left side of the road.

The driver, Desire M. Dalton, 46, of Ivanhoe, Virginia, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road before it ultimately overturned.

Dalton was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene. Authorities said that Dalton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, as Virginia State Police work to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.