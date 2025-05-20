Bedford County Public School students build domestic violence shelter kennels

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Students in the Carpentry Program at Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center are making a significant impact in their community.

In collaboration with the Bedford Domestic Violence Coalition, aspiring tradespeople constructed animal kennels to help individuals seeking safety from domestic violence. This initiative ensures that survivors do not have to choose between their well-being and the safety of their beloved pets.

Research indicates that many survivors delay leaving abusive situations due to concerns for their animals’ welfare. By providing secure accommodations for pets at the Bedford County Domestic Violence Shelter, this new structure removes a critical barrier to seeking help.

“This project is a perfect example of what career and technical education is all about,” said Sam Morgan, carpentry instructor at the center. “Our students are not just learning how to build—they’re learning how to serve. This shelter is more than a building; it’s a safe haven for both people and their pets.”

The shelter will feature climate-controlled areas for animals, along with a protected exterior structure that allows for environmental exposure and exercise. The project is expected to be completed soon.

Students have taken on various responsibilities, including framing, roofing, and finishing work, all under the guidance of a certified instructor.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, Bedford County Public Schools, the Bedford Domestic Violence Coalition, and Bedford County Domestic Violence Services. Funding for this important project has been made possible through contributions from local community partners.

The project serves as a powerful reminder that skilled trades can build more than just structures; they can build hope and provide essential support to those in need.