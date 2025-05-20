Virginia State Police launch targeted enforcement on Route 360

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, Virginia State Police will be running a targeted enforcement effort on Route 360 in Central and Southside Virginia.

The effort will cover Route 360 from Amelia County all the way to South Boston in Halifax County, where it meets with Route 58. So if you frequently travel in this area, expect to see more State troopers throughout the day, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This comes in response to troubling trends revealed in crash statistics. According to data compiled by the Virginia State Police, within three years, there were 311 crashes along the approximately 83-mile stretch of Route 360, eight of which were fatal. Notably, three of these fatal crashes occurred on a Tuesday, the same day as the enforcement effort. Additionally, 189 crashes resulted in injuries.

“It all boils down to Tuesday is statistically appearing to be the more hazardous day for motorists on the 360 corridor,” said 1st Sgt. Christopher Owen. “So that’s why we want to focus our efforts on Tuesday.”

State troopers have also identified speeding as an issue along Route 360, with speed being a factor in 52 crashes, three of which were fatal.

Virginia State Police previously partnered with other law enforcement agencies last May to do targeted enforcement along Route 58 from Emporia to Danville. There was also an enforcement effort last August along Route 460 from Petersburg to Christiansburg.