Skip to main content
Fog icon
61º
Join Insider

Local News

Danville Fire Department hosts national color guard training academy

Ethan Ellis, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Danville, Fire Department, National Color Guard Academy, firehouse, first responders, color guard
Caesars Virginia is celebrating the Danville Fire Department for International Firefighters' Day. (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – In a cleared-out firehouse, an empty casket, American and Virginian flags and tables with flags draped over them stood. Their purpose? To help train the next generation of first responder color guards.

The training, conducted by the National Color Guard Academy, drilled students in various marches typically preformed during a funeral or parade. The training used several props including the empty casket, flags and chairs to help simulate different settings like a funeral home.

Recommended Videos

Attendees came from as far away from Hawaii to take part in the training. The schedule had them drilling all morning and into the afternoon in various settings.

The National Honor Guard Academy is made up of current and retired first responders. The for-profit academy travels all over the country training first responders of all kinds.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Ethan Ellis headshot

Ethan Ellis officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in May 2025.

email

facebook

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS