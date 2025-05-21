Danville Fire Department hosts national color guard training academy

DANVILLE, Va. – In a cleared-out firehouse, an empty casket, American and Virginian flags and tables with flags draped over them stood. Their purpose? To help train the next generation of first responder color guards.

The training, conducted by the National Color Guard Academy, drilled students in various marches typically preformed during a funeral or parade. The training used several props including the empty casket, flags and chairs to help simulate different settings like a funeral home.

Attendees came from as far away from Hawaii to take part in the training. The schedule had them drilling all morning and into the afternoon in various settings.

The National Honor Guard Academy is made up of current and retired first responders. The for-profit academy travels all over the country training first responders of all kinds.