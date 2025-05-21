Launch Christiansburg program empowers local entrepreneurs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Launch Christiansburg business program wrapped up its second year, offering an 11-week opportunity for local entrepreneurs and new business owners to sharpen their skills and expand their networks within the community. The program supports participants as they develop their business ideas and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and mentors.

At the conclusion of the program, participants present their business pitches to a panel of local small business experts. From these presentations, three businesses are selected to receive grants, providing vital financial support to help them grow.

Sandy Perrine, owner of Allegheny Fine Gardening, participated in the previous session and secured the top grant of $5,000 for her pitch and the innovative work she is doing with her business.

