Local artist working on community mural in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Melrose Plaza is getting a new facelift.

Local muralist and artist Bryce Cobbs is working on ‘Rooted in Joy, ’ a mural that embraces and celebrates northwest Roanoke.

Recommended Videos

“Yeah, so we kind of wanted to go with a community feel, a family feel, something that was warm, made you feel good when you walked in, made you feel good when you leave, and want people to be able to see it from driving by,” said Cobb. “I love colors, I love using as many colors as I can and finding the harmony between them. So, I just really, really wanted everything on this mural to kind of feel like a family and feel warm.

Bryce isn’t working alone. What makes this mural unique is that it is a community effort. Anyone over the age of 14 can sign up to help paint the mural on paint days.

The mural will span across the front and side of the Market on Melrose. Cobb hopes to complete it by early fall.

If you want to help paint the mural, check out dates and times here https://melroseplazaroanoke.com/about/mural/