River Ridge recognizing Memorial Day with community pop-up from American Legion Post 16, discounts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Memorial Day is right around the corner, and River Ridge is honoring our servicemen and women with a community pop-up from American Legion Post 16 geared toward raising donations to support Veterans, active-duty military members, and their families. There will also be a lineup of military discounts and in-store promotions.

On Poppy Day, recognized on May 23, American Legion Post 16 will be at River Ridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Sunglass Hut and Kay Jewelers. While there, they will be on-site giving out red poppies and collecting donations. The poppy is widely recognized as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance, reminding Americans of the bravery and selflessness of our Veterans in protecting our freedoms. The funds will be used to help provide critical medical assistance through the American Legion Auxiliary’s outreach efforts.

Recommended Videos

Several River Ridge retailers already offer year-round military discounts, and during Memorial Day weekend, there will be promotions from Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26.

Here’s a look at a full list of offers:

Saturday, May 24 — Monday, May 26

Military Discounts (Year-Round):

Born United: 10% off for military, Veterans, and first responders

Pradasi Designs: 10% off to all military personnel (must show ID)

Aerie: 10% off military discount

The Blake and Gray Company: 15% off for military servicemen and women and Veterans

Rhodora: 10% off military discount (can be stacked on top of Memorial Day sale discount of 30% off)

Windsor: 10% off military discount

Memorial Day Weekend Sales