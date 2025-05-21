VDOT seeking public input on roadway studies across Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is inviting residents and travelers to share feedback on four major transportation studies aimed at improving safety, traffic flow and multimodal access across parts of Botetourt County, Roanoke, Blacksburg and Radford.

Each study is part of the Commonwealth’s Project Pipeline program and includes an online survey open through June 2.

Route 220 Alternate in Botetourt County

VDOT is studying potential improvements along Route 220 Alternate (Cloverdale Road) between Eastpark Drive and Read Mountain Road. The study focuses on roadway safety, maintaining traffic flow, and enhancing options for biking and transit.

Take the survey: publicinput.com/sa-25-05

Melrose Avenue/Orange Avenue in Roanoke

This study evaluates Route 460 between Lafayette Boulevard and Gainsboro Road/Burrell Street, focusing on congestion mitigation and safer access for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit.

Take the survey: publicinput.com/sa-25-04

Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg and Montgomery County

Residents can weigh in on the corridor between McCoy Road and North Main Street. Improvements could include pedestrian and cyclist safety upgrades as well as transit enhancements.

Take the survey: publicinput.com/sa-25-01-02

East Main Street in Radford

VDOT is also seeking input on East Main Street (Route 11) between Lee Highway and Tyler Avenue. The focus is on improving pedestrian and vehicle safety, and expanding multimodal options.

Take the survey: publicinput.com/sa-25-03

Community feedback from these surveys will help guide each study’s recommendations, which may be developed into future funding applications.