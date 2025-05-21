VSP investigating vehicle crash that injured Wythe County Deputy Wednesday

Virginia State Police is currently investigating a vehicle crash that injured a Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-77 Wednesday afternoon.

According to VSP, the crash occurred on I-77 Southbound at 2:17 p.m. at the 43-mile marker. A Wythe County Deputy, Lieutenant Jack Hudson, was conducting a traffic stop and attempting to move from the left shoulder to the right shoulder of the interstate when his vehicle was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer on the rear passenger side.

Lieutenant Hudson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wytheville Community Hospital.

Ronald Kenyon, of Richland, Texas, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, was not injured and charged with reckless driving.