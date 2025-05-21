Wytheville Police search for man with felony warrants

The Wytheville Police Department is searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle in the Harbor Freight parking lot near N. 4th Street.

Authorities said 29-year-old Ricky Dalton Hess is wanted for several felony and misdemeanor warrants, including felony possession of stolen property and obstruction.

If you see Hess, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

For anyone with information about his whereabouts, you can reach out to the Wytheville Police Department at their 24-hour nonemergency number: 276-223-3300. You can also leave a message on their tip line at 276-223-3310 or send an email to wpdtips@wytheville.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.